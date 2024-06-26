Catering Available!
Lolita's Filipino Kitchen 6731 Springfield Town Center
Small Plates
Great things start with Small Plates. It's more food, more fun!!
Lolita's Entrees
Served with your choice of garlic rice, steamed rice or Pancit. Choice of meat topped with a fried egg, and grilled veggies. Dips included. Optional items available.
Silog Platters
Your choice of meat, served with garlic fried rice, 2 fried eggs, cucumbers & tomatoes. Achara and dips included.
Pinoy Sides
Filipino staples that complete your plate and brings harmony to most palates. Try one!
Ube Cinnamon Buns
Lolita's Filipino Kitchen Location and Hours
(202) 495-0918
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM