"Silog"
Fresh Ingredients,
Fresh Taste!
Over easy? Over hard? It get's a lot tastier after that!
Welcome to Lolita's Filipino Kitchen
We believe that the taste of the islands shouldn’t stay on the islands. With a breathtaking medley of flavors in every bowl, we are raising the bar for Filipino Cuisine in Northern Virginia. If you've never tried our delicious food, there's never been a better time than today. If you have, then you know what the others are missing.
Mouthwatering Breakfasts
Satisfying Dinners
Crafted Cocktails
Sign up for rewards
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.